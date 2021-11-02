HCI Group (HCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HCI opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCI Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of HCI Group worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

