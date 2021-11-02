Head to Head Analysis: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) versus Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Sundial Growers -707.37% -23.14% -20.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Sundial Growers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.92 $3.03 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers $45.48 million 23.98 -$178.92 million ($0.26) -2.53

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bon Natural Life and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 1 4 0 0 1.80

Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $0.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

