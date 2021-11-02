Head to Head Comparison: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinross Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 29.97% 15.18% 9.43% Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kinross Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 8 1 2.91 Hycroft Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 74.74%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.78 $1.34 billion $0.77 7.75 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.18 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.45

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

