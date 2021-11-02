Head to Head Comparison: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vidler Water Resources and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 59.87%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.41 $10.00 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.10 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -9.18

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

