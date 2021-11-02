Head-To-Head Contrast: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) versus Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.20 $3.56 billion $2.59 23.52 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 15.49% 14.30% 5.87% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mondelez International and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Mondelez International currently has a consensus price target of $67.90, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Sovos Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

