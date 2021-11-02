Head to Head Review: Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) versus Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pigeon and Nomura Research Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Pigeon has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pigeon and Nomura Research Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $934.17 million 3.00 $100.05 million N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 4.85 $477.53 million $1.07 38.57

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon N/A N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute 13.13% 24.32% 12.40%

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Pigeon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses. The China Business segment deals with the manufacture and sale of childcare and women’s supplies in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Russia. The Singapore Business segment manages the production and sale of childcare and women’s products in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Australia, and Middle East. The Lansinoh Business segment includes the manufacture and sale of childcare and womens products in Germany, Turkey, United States, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Yuichi Nakata on August 15, 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. The Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, banking, and insurance sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service, and healthcare industries, as well as for government and other public agencies. The IT Platform Services segment handles data center operation management, IT infrastructure, and network construction. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. The company was founded on April 1, 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

