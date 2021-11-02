Head-To-Head Survey: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.19) -29.32 EverQuote $346.93 million 1.20 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -34.98

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 EverQuote 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 166.39%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% EverQuote -3.19% -17.08% -9.72%

Summary

EverQuote beats Bitfarms on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

