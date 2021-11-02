Head to Head Survey: Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) versus Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Golden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 2.20 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -14.28

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 9.35% 39.37% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xponential Fitness and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13 Golden Entertainment 0 0 5 0 3.00

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $16.79, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.87%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Xponential Fitness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

