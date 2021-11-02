Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Stephen Bird Acquires 5,000 Shares

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) insider Stephen Bird purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($30,245.62).

LON HEAD opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.20. Headlam Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The company has a market capitalization of £396.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.