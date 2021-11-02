Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HR opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

