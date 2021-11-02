Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.15

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 4308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

