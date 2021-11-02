Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 109,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

