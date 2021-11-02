Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of HLF traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 1,202,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

