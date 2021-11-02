Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.