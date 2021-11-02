Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

