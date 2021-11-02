HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HEXO by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HEXO by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 96,765 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

