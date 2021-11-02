HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$2.00 price objective on HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.71.

TSE HEXO opened at C$1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$481.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.54.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

