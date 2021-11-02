HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Down 1.1%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

