Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.