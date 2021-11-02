Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.34

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.34 and last traded at $155.10, with a volume of 393633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.90.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,920,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $22,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

