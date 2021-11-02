Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Hilltop worth $161,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hilltop by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $296,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $5,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

HTH opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

