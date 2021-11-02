HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 123,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,570,685 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 61.48% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.