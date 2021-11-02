HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in HNI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. HNI has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

