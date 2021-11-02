Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to report sales of $155.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $659.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $670.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $707.38 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 176,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,168. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

