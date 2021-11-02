HollyFrontier (HFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HFC stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.72. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HollyFrontier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 143.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of HollyFrontier worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

