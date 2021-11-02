Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.