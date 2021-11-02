Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.39 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.850 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

