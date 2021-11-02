HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMSVF. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of HMSVF opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. HomeServe has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

