Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0230

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Honest has a market cap of $2.17 million and $325,464.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00081433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00074504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00101893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.42 or 0.99340945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.17 or 0.07008741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00022807 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

