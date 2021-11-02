Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.02 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

