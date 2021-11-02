Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TWNK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

