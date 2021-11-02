Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of HWDJF stock remained flat at $$12.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

