Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

