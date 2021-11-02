HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 620 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £90.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.52.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

