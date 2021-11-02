Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.