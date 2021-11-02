Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.