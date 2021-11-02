Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Humacyte stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.45.
Humacyte Company Profile
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
