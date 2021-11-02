Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $16.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.