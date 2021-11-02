Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.