Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 83786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.