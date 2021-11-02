Huon Aquaculture Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:HUO)

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited (ASX:HUO) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.48.

About Huon Aquaculture Group

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and selling of Atlantic salmon and ocean trout in Australia. It also exports its products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Dover, Australia. Huon Aquaculture Group Limited is a subsidiary of Surveyors Investments Pty Ltd.

