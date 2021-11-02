Hush One Day Volume Reaches $533.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Hush has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $720,938.60 and $533.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00286750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00104811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00144037 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

