HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HUYA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49. HUYA has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.