Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HYZN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,863. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

