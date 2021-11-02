IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Down to $60.83

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.83, but opened at $56.15. IAA shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 4,582 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after buying an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

