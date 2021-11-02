IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.64% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $597,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

