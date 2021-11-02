IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:IAC opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $179.12.
Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.
Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.