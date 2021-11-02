Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.