ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

ICF International stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. 67,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. On average, analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

