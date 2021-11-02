ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.
ICF International stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. 67,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. On average, analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
