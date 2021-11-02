Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $3,891.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00080418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00106914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.17 or 1.00077348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.55 or 0.07030704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022744 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

