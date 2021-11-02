ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 103,753 shares during the period. ICU Medical accounts for approximately 1.6% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $52,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICUI stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.88. 777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,899. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 0.49.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

