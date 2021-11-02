Idavoll Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,150.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and $103,150.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00081457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00102105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,329.75 or 1.00247596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.70 or 0.07100627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

